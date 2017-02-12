DAP MP moots KL ‘state government’ with 40 seats

DAP’s Liew Chin Tong (pic) says a Federal Territories Ministry headed by Tengku Adnan repetitious a Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) work. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — DAP lawmaker Liew Chin Tong done currently 4 proposals to opposite apportion Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor’s idea to enhance a Federal Territories that he labelled as a “power grab”.

The Kluang MP due abolishing a Federal Territories Ministry and combining a “state government” for Kuala Lumpur instead; abolishing Federal Action Councils in Penang, Selangor and Kelantan; removing absolved of Federal Secretaries for Sabah and Sarawak; and returning Labuan to Sabah.

“Like all a other states in Malaysia, adults who are also ratepayers in Kuala Lumpur merit to have a second opinion for their state supervision over voting for Members of Parliament,” Liew pronounced in a statement.

He pronounced a Federal Territories Ministry headed by Tengku Adnan, that was allocated with an RM1.16 billion bill this year, repetitious a Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) work.

The Opposition lawmaker also remarkable that DBKL’s bill for 2017 is RM2.87 billion, creation it a top among sub-national governments in a peninsula solely for Selangor (RM3.5 billion).

“Lest we forget, Kuala Lumpur was forged out from Selangor as a Federal Territory in 1974 for a Barisan Nasional’s (BN) domestic design of disenfranchising a electorate who were seen as prone towards a Opposition.

“It is time to revisit that chronological mistake. A state supervision with forty state seats can be a starting indicate for redesigning of a institutions,” pronounced Liew.

Liew pronounced a BN sovereign supervision shaped Federal Action Councils to channel income and construction projects by BN politicians given PAS’ feat in Kelantan in 1990 and Pakatan’s feat in Penang and Selangor in 2008.

“Clearly, such bodies are behind doorway domestic vehicles for Umno, thinly sheltered as a supervision structure. It is a disregard of voters’ choice in these states during a election. They should be abolished,” he said.

The Kluang MP also pronounced Sabah and Sarawak no longer indispensable Federal Secretaries to “watch over them”, like what British Residents and Advisors did during colonial times.

“The Office of Federal Secretary for Sabah runs a bill of RM 4.5 million in 2017 while for Sarawak a bureau costs RM 5.8 million. There is clearly no need of a British Resident-like position for Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

Liew pronounced Labuan should be returned to Sabah after a cast in 1984, that he partly attributed to a tumble of a Berjaya state supervision in 1985.

“In Malaysia’s ‘federal territory’, all is run by a Umno-BN government, but any voice from a people, possibly a electorate or a Opposition.

“For example, a mayor or ‘Datuk Bandar’ of DBKL is not elected, and therefore not responsible to a people, as he or she is allocated by a sovereign government,” pronounced Liew.

