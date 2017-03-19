DAP’s Teo Nie Ching wants a supervision to embody a anathema on child marriages in a child passionate crime Bill. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 14 ― Putrajaya should deliver curbs on child marriages as partial of a offer announced by a primary apportion to residence sex crimes opposite minors, pronounced DAP partner inhabitant broadside secretary Teo Nie Ching.

She applauded Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak for a initiative, observant it will accept bipartisan support.

But she also complained about a miss of additional sum per a Bill over a announcement.

“However, sadly to say, until currently we in antithesis are still clueless about a sum of a Bill, and we have no thought if child matrimony will be lonesome in a Bill,” she said.

“Even yet Section 376 of a Penal Code has criminalised any passionate retort with a lady underneath a age of 16, child matrimony still takes place in a country,” she added.

She cited a United Nations news in 2010 that settled that 82,000 married women in a nation were aged between 15 to 19 years old.

Malaysia adopted a fortitude to finish child matrimony during a UN Human Rights Council in 2013.

“It’s time for a supervision to honour a oath and we wish a supervision will do so when tabling a Bill,” she said.

