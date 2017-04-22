Serdang MP Ong Kian Ming is seen outward a Selangor bend of a Election Commission in Shah Alam Apr 17, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSHAH ALAM, Apr 17 — The Election Commission (EC) should not routine objections filed opposite newly purebred electorate if a complainant is absent during a open hearing, DAP lawmaker Ong Kian Ming pronounced today.

Speaking to reporters here during a Selangor EC office, Ong claimed that complainants frequency attended a open hearings conducted by a EC.

“The electorate will attend a conference though not a complainant. So, all these cases should be put on a electoral hurl immediately and a open conference shouldn’t be held.”

The Serdang MP and Kuala Kubu Baharu assemblymen Lee Kee Heong was benefaction during a EC bureau currently to observe how open hearings are conducted.

Malay Mail Online spoke to several electorate who were benefaction during a open hearing.

Tan Wei Hoong, a 22-year-old tyro from Tanjung Karang, pronounced a RM100 remuneration would not be means to buy behind a time he squandered for attending a open hearing.

“I couldn’t go to college currently and my father had to take a day off from work. It’s unequivocally a rubbish of time.”

His father Tan Beng Hock, who spent dual hours pushing to a EC office, said: “Money doesn’t matter. We usually wish to know since a objections were filed.”

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Gan Pei Sze voiced identical sentiments, indicating out that she had to take delinquent leave currently for a open hearing.

“I’m indignant since we don’t know who filed a objection. My father had to take an delinquent leave as good usually to accompany me here. Why are they wasting a time?”

Malay Mail Online celebrated that electorate benefaction here currently were primarily Chinese. All of a electorate pronounced that their objectors were not benefaction during a hearings.

Ong subsequently proceeded to confront an officer from a EC per a deficiency of a complainants during a open hearing.

“While holding a duplicate of a EC regulations, we told him that we are not ostensible to have a open conference if a complainant doesn’t uncover up.

“He replied to me, observant that a law we review out was in English, and he will usually listen to me if it’s in BM,” pronounced Ong.

Ong pronounced he will direct that a EC yield statistics on conflict filed opposite newly purebred voters.

“If they don’t give us, we will direct for a statistics in a state public and a Dewan Rakyat.”

Comments

comments