DAP MP Zairil fends off clubbing videos accusation

Screen constraint of a video display a behind of a long-haired lady in a brief dress dancing closely with a bespectacled man. GEORGE TOWN, Mar 9 — Amid a conflict opposite him as a boss of Football Association of Penang, DAP’s Zairil Khir Johari is in a limelight again after dual video clips allegedly of him dancing with a lady was widespread in amicable media.

The Bukit Bendera MP, who was criticised by football fans for being a bad “leader” for a state’s football team, has denied he was a male shown in a brief video clips.

“It’s not me, it’s unequivocally nonsense. There are stories about me any day. It’s never ending,” he reportedly told The Star yesterday.

The video clips, both durability reduction than 15 seconds each, showed a immature male dancing with a lady in a night club.

The initial grainy video, taken in a dimly illuminated night club, showed a behind of a long-haired lady in a brief dress dancing closely with a bespectacled man.

The second video showed a side perspective of a integrate dancing closely with a lady hugging a man.

The male in a videos was pronounced to resemble Zairil.

Last month, football fans hold demonstrations to ask for Zairil’s abdication as a FAP president.

Football fans have blamed a state football team’s bad opening during a Malaysian Super League on Zairil’s bad leadership.

He was usually allocated to a position early this year.

In 2014, a father of dual was indicted of an event with DAP co-worker Dyana Sofya Mohd Daud after insinuate cinema of a integrate that resembled them began surfacing on blogs and amicable networks.

Both denied a flawlessness of a photos, and labelled it as gutter politics; while Zairil had threatened authorised fit opposite a culprits behind a posting of a pictures.

Comments

comments