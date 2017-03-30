Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

DAP Youth wants Umno info arch investigated for incitement

By   /  March 30, 2017  /  Comments Off on DAP Youth wants Umno info arch investigated for incitement

    Print       Email

Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pic) and DAPs Lim pack Siang have been intent in a antagonistic exchange, with any accusing a other of injustice and being damaging to Islam. Picture by Yusof Mat Isa Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pic) and DAP’s Lim pack Siang have been intent in a antagonistic exchange, with any accusing a other of injustice and being damaging to Islam. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 24 — The DAP Socialist Youth (DAPSY) currently demanded a military examine Tan Sri Annuar Musa over his “competition” for justification of purported prejudice by DAP parliamentary personality Lim Kit Siang.

DAPSY arch Wong Kah Woh claimed a offer for justification that Lim was opposite Islam and a Malays was a risk to secular peace and incitement of hatred.

“Annuar Musa’s call is also an invitation to crime, whereby any lucid and reasonable Malaysians will know there will be no explanation of Kit Siang being a extremist and anti-Islam,” Wong pronounced in a statement.

Wong lodged a news opposite Annuar during a Ipoh district military domicile this morning.

Annuar yesterday announced a “competition” with a RM10,000 esteem for amicable media and blog entries that examined if Lim was anti-Islam and anti-Malay as a former alleged.

Annuar and Lim have been intent in a antagonistic exchange, with any accusing a other of injustice and being damaging to Islam.

Wong currently claimed Annuar was regulating a “competition” to obstruct courtesy from his refusal to sue Lim over a allegations.

He combined that Annuar’s call for open appearance in a sell was an try during “mass defamation” opposite DAP and Lim.

“This has to be stopped. The military is so avocation firm to record matter from Annuar Musa and to examine a matter,” he said.

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 4 hours ago on March 30, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: March 30, 2017 @ 4:13 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Guan Eng: Nothing secular about carrying Dr M, Wan Azizah as Pakatan Harapan symbols

Read More →