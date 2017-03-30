Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pic) and DAP’s Lim pack Siang have been intent in a antagonistic exchange, with any accusing a other of injustice and being damaging to Islam. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 24 — The DAP Socialist Youth (DAPSY) currently demanded a military examine Tan Sri Annuar Musa over his “competition” for justification of purported prejudice by DAP parliamentary personality Lim Kit Siang.

DAPSY arch Wong Kah Woh claimed a offer for justification that Lim was opposite Islam and a Malays was a risk to secular peace and incitement of hatred.

“Annuar Musa’s call is also an invitation to crime, whereby any lucid and reasonable Malaysians will know there will be no explanation of Kit Siang being a extremist and anti-Islam,” Wong pronounced in a statement.

Wong lodged a news opposite Annuar during a Ipoh district military domicile this morning.

Annuar yesterday announced a “competition” with a RM10,000 esteem for amicable media and blog entries that examined if Lim was anti-Islam and anti-Malay as a former alleged.

Annuar and Lim have been intent in a antagonistic exchange, with any accusing a other of injustice and being damaging to Islam.

Wong currently claimed Annuar was regulating a “competition” to obstruct courtesy from his refusal to sue Lim over a allegations.

He combined that Annuar’s call for open appearance in a sell was an try during “mass defamation” opposite DAP and Lim.

“This has to be stopped. The military is so avocation firm to record matter from Annuar Musa and to examine a matter,” he said.

Comments

comments