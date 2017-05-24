Datuk David Teo was slapped by maestro actor Sulaiman Yassin during a National Transformation 2050 (TN50) discourse eventuality in Seri Perdana, May 17, 2017. — YouTube screenshotKUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Datuk David Teo pronounced currently he would not be interesting any some-more criticisms after a slapping occurrence during a National Transformation 2050 (TN50) discourse eventuality final night.

The renouned filmmaker pronounced that a matter has already been resolved after he apologised to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“This matter, we don’t consider we have to answer as all was already staid in front of a Prime Minister yesterday.

“I told a Prime Minister how contemptible we was after a incident. So what more?

“If there are any some-more issues, afterwards they have to go behind to a Prime Minister, “Teo pronounced when contacted.

He combined that Najib had courteously supposed his reparation and Teo would not “overrule” a primary minister’s preference on a matter.

“We already staid in front of a primary apportion and he himself has supposed it with a large heart. Why are there afterwards third and fourth parties coming? we don’t have to answer, “he added.

Last night during a National Transformation 2050 (TN50) discourse eventuality between PM Najib and internal entertainers, actor Sulaiman Yassin slapped Teo while a latter was attempting to ask Najib questions.

Prior to that, Teo allegedly took a poke during a eventuality moderator, actor Datuk Rosyam Nor, for usually focusing on artistes sitting during a front rows.

Sulaiman afterwards brisk to Teo from his chair and slapped a latter, call a scuffle. The twin were afterwards escorted out of a gymnasium and after done assent in front of Najib.

The New Straits Times reported Sulaiman, improved famous as Mat Over, as observant that he did not bewail his actions, while Teo indicated that he will not pursue a matter further.

However progressing today, several Malay groups demanded that Teo apologize around “live” channels, for his allegedly bold poise to a primary minister, yet a film writer was assaulted there.

Calling themselves Gerakan Memartabatkan Pejuang Negara (GMPN), a organisation members also urged a Communications and Multimedia Ministry to “take action” opposite a Metrowealth Pictures (MIG) CEO if he refused to mind their demands.

They also gave Teo 3 days to apologise.

