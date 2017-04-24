Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor pronounced RM100 million had been allocated to DBKL to repaint a People’s (PPR) and Public Housing (PA) projects. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 23 — The Federal Territories Ministry, by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), is allocating RM100 million to repaint a People’s (PPR) and Public Housing (PA) projects in a sovereign capital.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, pronounced a building painting devise , involving 33 PPR and 37 PA, as good as low cost houses, would start on May 1.

“Besides enchanting contractors, we will also use several other approaches , like by a proffer programme, etc, to save cost.

“We also devise to to paint murals on a walls of a initial dual floors of any retard to vaunt a disproportion in a PPR and PA buildings,” he told reporters after opening ta fair and village competition programme during a Seri Johor PA Bandar Tun Razak here today.

In another development, Tengku Adnan pronounced a method would also set adult a mini marketplace during all PPR and PA that would offer products and reasonable prices to assistance palliate a financial weight of a people there.

“It (mini marketplace programme) will be another code from a method to be famous as ‘My Mini Mart Wilayah Persekutuan’ and for that purpose, we will utilize a parking area,” he added.

He pronounced a devise would also engage environment of food justice during a PPR and PA endangered to yield a place for travel hawkers to sell their wares.

“The supervision is wakeful misery in a civic area is some-more apparent compared in a rural, so traders should not take advantage by offered products during irrational prices,” he added. — Bernama

