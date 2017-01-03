DBKL will give a six-month duration for residence owners who have carried out restoration to contention building skeleton for a purpose of coordination and approval. — wiki picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will give a six-month duration to residence owners who have carried out restoration and prolongation works to contention building skeleton for a purpose of coordination and capitulation underneath a new guidelines.

DBKL Corporate Planning Department executive Khalid Zakaria pronounced a ‘amnesty’ programme for bootleg construction would be non-stop from Jan 1 to Jun 30, 2017.

“During a period, residence owners who contention building restoration or prolongation skeleton for work that has been finished or ongoing will not be fined for carrying carried out restoration but permission or approval,” he pronounced in a matter here today.

He pronounced starting Jan 1, DBKL would make new discipline for restoration works of a customary distance of single-storey, double-storey and three-storey patio houses in Kuala Lumpur.

It is to reinstate a restoration discipline for single-storey and double-storey patio houses that has been used given May 15, 2013, he said.

Khalid pronounced a new discipline did not request for city house, clustered, detached, bungalows and houses underneath a strata ownership.

He pronounced a customary lot patio houses referred to houses built on a tract of land with a breadth of not some-more than 18 feet (5,490mm).

Meanwhile, Khalid in a apart matter pronounced DBKL would make a discipline on a use of reflectors and reserve potion on buildings in Kuala Lumpur effective Jan 1.

He pronounced a discipline could be downloaded from DBKL central website during http://www.dbkl.gov.my. — Bernama

Comments

comments