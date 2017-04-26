Last March, media reported that Malindo Air officials had allegedly systematic cabin organisation possibilities to mislay their tops during an talk event with a airline. — Picture around Facebook/Malindo AirKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 25 — The Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) has been asked to ready a customary handling procession (SOP) relating to procedures on a recruitment of moody organisation or cabin organisation that can be adopted by all airlines.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem pronounced a preference was done following a ministry’s Human Resources Department assembly with member of several moody airlines, including Malindo Air, Malaysia Airlines (MAS) and AirAsia on Apr 7.

He pronounced this when circuitous adult a discuss on a suit of interjection for a stately residence for his method during a Dewan Negara today.

Last March, a media reported that Malindo Air officials had allegedly systematic cabin organisation possibilities to mislay their tops during an talk event with a airline.

The airline, however, reportedly denied a claim and pronounced it was a SOP to check for manifest outlines (scars), that was carried out exclusively by womanlike supervisors. — Bernama

Comments

comments