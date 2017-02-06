The aedes mosquito, conduit of dengue fever. — Picture pleasantness of PlaTCOM Ventures.PUTRAJAYA, Jan 29 — Six states have reported an boost in a series of dengue cases on a third week of January, namely Selangor, Perak, Kedah, Pahang, Penang and Kelantan, pronounced a director-general Health Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He pronounced from Jan 15 to 21, a sum of 2,053 cases were reported in a 6 states that was an boost of 177 cases (9.43 per cent) compared to 1,876 cases in a prior week (January 8-14).

Dr Noor Hisham pronounced 6 deaths were reported in a third week, bringing a accumulative series of deaths national to 13 for a initial 3 weeks of a year compared with 23 deaths for a analogous duration final year.

“The accumulative series of dengue heat cases from Jan 1 to 21 is 5,592 cases, that is a 46.7 per cent dump (4,890 cases) compared to 10,482 cases for a analogous duration final year,” he pronounced in a matter here today.

Dr Noor Hisham pronounced a stream indeterminate continue conditions would yield ideal tact drift for Aedes mosquitoes if H2O containers are left unchecked.

“Deaths due to dengue had occurred in areas with dengue widespread or high tact rate of Aedes mosquitoes,” he said.

On a Zika pathogen infection, he said, formed on a World Health Organisation’s (WHO) news on Jan 20, a infection that was also widespread by a Aedes butterfly had been reported in 76 countries.

In Malaysia, 8 Zika certain cases were reported from Sep 1 to Dec 31 final year, he said.

According to him, from Jan 1 to 21 this year, a National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) and Institute Medical Research (IMR) had found disastrous formula from 97 blood and urine samples of patients who had shown symptoms of Zika virus. — Bernama

