Ismet Ozcelik is seen outward a United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) building in Kuala Lumpur Jan 31, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Lawyers for Turkish educational Ismet Ozcelik challenged currently an nice assign opposite their customer who is indicted of interference polite servants from discharging their duty.

Though Ozcelik was deported home final week, his box was still called adult during a Magistrate’s Court for a conference currently with a strange assign in that he was indicted of interference 5 polite servants from carrying out their avocation final Dec 13 amended.

“This is a totally opposite charge. In other words, a strange assign on that Ismet was incarcerated is false,” his counterclaim counsel Rosli Dahlan told Malay Mail Online in a content message.

“Ismet was remanded 53 days for a strange charge. They afterwards illegally deported him. Now they rectify that assign when we forked out it’s defective,” he added.

He argued that Ozcelik has given been private from a Malaysian court’s office given he has been deported.

He also supposing copies of both a strange and nice charges underneath Section 353 of a Penal Code, review together with Section 34 of a same law.

In a nice charge, Ozcelik is indicted of regulating rapist force on 3 polite servants, named as Inspector Mohd Afandi Ahmad, Corporal Shah Rizal Asahan and Deputy Assistant Director Mohd Hafizzudin Mohamad, in a midst of discharging their avocation “by pulling on a clothes, pulling and biting” them during about 3.30pm during Block B of a Tamarind Condo in Sentul.

The strange assign usually named one polite servant, an Immigration officer named Mohd Hafizzudin Mohamad, while a other 4 were identified as policemen formed on their officer marker numbers: G21027, D/Sjn 100975, Kpl 150847, L/Lpl 175730.

Section 353 of a Penal Code describes a corruption of regulating rapist force to deter a open menial from discharging his duty, while Section 34 of a same Act explains a guilt of a rapist act by several persons on an individual.

Those found guilty can be punished with jail adult to dual years, a fine, or both.

The counsel also pronounced he will record grave applications to strike out a assign and ask for his client’s exculpation and lapse of a bail money.

Ozcelik, a executive of Turkey’s Universiti Mevlana, was initial arrested on on Dec 13 final year after a organisation of plainclothes officers from a Immigration Department visited a apartment.

He was expelled from apprehension on Jan 31 on being conferred interloper standing after Immigration cancelled his amicable revisit pass a day after his arrest.

The 57-year-old educational was arrested a second time on May 5 in Pahang, in tie to what military described as activities melancholy Malaysia’s confidence and deported to Ankara on May 11.

Police were reported to be questioning Ozcelik and dual other Turks Turgay Karaman and Ihsan Aslan underneath Section 130 of a Penal Code, that deals with helping a shun of, rescuing, or harbouring any “prisoner of State or restrained of war.”

Malaysian law states that those found guilty in justice shall be punished with lifetime seizure or for a tenure of adult to 20 years, and a fine.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar pronounced contingent were wanted organisation by a Turkish supervision for suspected impasse with a Fetullah Terrorist Organisation, that is gazetted as a apprehension organisation by by a Turkish supervision and a Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Comments

comments