Datuk Ab Aziz Kaprawi pronounced a news of a review house found that a Beechcraft King Air 200T collision was not due to technical problems. ― File picKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 16 ― There was no technical problem with a Beechcraft King Air 200T belonging to a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) that crashed during a RMAF Air Base in Butterworth, in Dec final year.

Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Ab Aziz Kaprawi pronounced a news of a review house found that a collision was not due to technical problems.

“Following a incident, a RMAF had sent one of a exam trainers to a make-believe centre in Texas, United States (US) to make an comment on a crash.

“The analysis found that there was no technical problem with a aircraft and this enabled a Beechcraft 200T to be operational again,” he pronounced during a doubt and answer event during a Dewan Rakyat today.

Aziz was replying to Ahmad Baihaki Atiqullah (PAS-Kubang Kerian) who wanted to know a outcome of a review news on a Beechcraft aircraft that crashed in Butterworth, Penang during a finish of final year.

The pile-up on Dec 21 killed a commander while 3 others postulated critical injuries.

Following a incident, 3 other Beechcraft B-200T aircraft belonging to a RMAF formed in Subang, were temporarily dangling from operations to support in a review on a means of a accident.

Commenting further, Ab Aziz pronounced a news of a review house found that a collision occurred when a trainee co-pilot was doing an “Asymmetric Circuit” that was a make-believe when one engine was not functioning.

He pronounced it was a training that contingency be faced by all RMAF pilots when going on an aircraft transition training.

“The collision was personal as a ‘Training Hazard’,” he said.

Ab Aziz pronounced a RMAF always emphasised on a high customary in all aspects of training and operations and ensured that all a aircraft were good maintained.

“The age of a aircraft was not important, what was critical was maintenance, for instance a Nuri helicopters that were still in use currently,” he added. ― Bernama

Comments

comments