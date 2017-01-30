KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The Peninsula Malaysia Forestry Department (JPSM) has denied news widespread on amicable media that 16 Orang Asli have been arrested in a Gua Musang Permanent Forest Reserve (HSK), Kelantan.

JPSM Corporate Communications and Public Relations Unit arch Mohd Yussainy Md Yusop pronounced Kelantan Forestry Department crew usually took down a personal sum of people during a HSK area since no corruption had been committed.

“On a emanate of roads blockades into a Gua Musang HSK recently that concerned a Orang Asli community, a dialect wishes to explain that 14 highway blockades were vandalised and 5 Orang Asli were incarcerated on Jan 23, 2017 for review underneath Section 81(1)(g) of a National Forestry Act 1984, for encroaching into HSK,” he pronounced in a matter released here yesterday.

Mohd Yussainy pronounced a unfamiliar news group publisher and cameraman were incarcerated on guess of encroaching into a HSK on Jan 24.

“The detentions were done to promote review underneath Section 47(1) of a National Forestry Act 1984,” he added.

Meanwhile, a Natural Resources and Environment Ministry has left it to a emissary open prosecutor to take serve movement on a apprehension of a unfamiliar news group publisher and cameraman by a Kelantan Forestry Department.

To this end, a Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar forked out that any particular contingency initial get a assent to enter a timberland reserve.

“They were brought by forestry crew to a bureau for their statements to be taken. When a review is completed, it would be handed to a DPP’s bureau that will confirm either or not to take authorised action,” he told Bernama.

He was met after a cooking in and with an central assembly programme and Chinese New Year with a ministry’s workforce in Jalan Putra. — Bernama

Comments

comments