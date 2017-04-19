A distinguished developer is brought to a magistrate’s justice this morning for a remand order, Apr 12, 2017. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Apr 12 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was authorised currently to catch a distinguished developer and his son for 6 days to support in investigations into a land liaison here.

The twin were brought to a magistrate’s justice during 10.55am currently when court Mohamad Amin Shahul Hamid postulated a remand order.

The 74-year-old with a “Datuk Seri” pretension and his 47-year-old son, who is a “Datuk”, were both handcuffed and wore orange T-shirts identifying them as MACC detainees.

The dual are believed to be underneath review over a liaison involving hundreds of acres of land related to a Bumiputra foundation.

The developer is a owner of a vital skill growth organisation in Penang with several projects in a state.

Investigators from a same box formerly incarcerated a distinguished 70-year-old Datuk on Mar 30, who was afterwards expelled on a RM100,000 bond on Apr 3.

