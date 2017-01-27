PETALING JAYA, Jan 20 — IRIS Corporation Bhd executive executive Datuk Hamdan Hassan and an general sales manager of a association were arrested by a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday over allegations of swindle and abuse of energy involving an e-passport plan with a Republic of Guinea.

Hamdan and a other think were picked adult during Tropicana Indah in Petaling Jaya and Taman Desa in Jalan Kelang Lama respectively in a prick operation called ‘Ops Guinea’.

IRIS Corporation Berhad entered a 15-year agreement agreement with a Republic of Guinea in West Africa in 2014. The agreement was valued during RM793 million, according to a website.

According to an MACC source, a twin allegedly abused their positions by perfectionist for bribes from a project.

“The cost of any e-passport was labelled during US$46 (RM204.79) and a association was to compensate US$23 (RM102.40) from a volume to a supervision of a African nation,” pronounced a source.

The association also allocated a internal partner. Both parties sealed an agreement that states US$5 (RM22.24) will be paid to a internal partner for any e-passport as a use fee, a source said.

“But before signing a agreement, a Datuk met with a owners of a internal partner and requested him to compensate US$1 (RM4.45) from a US$5 to a association to safeguard a agreement of both parties for a e-passport plan would not be sabotaged.

“The owners concluded to a request.”

The source combined a suspects would ask a owners of a internal association to pointer letters acknowledging payments done also a income was never channelled to a owner.

Initial investigations found a twin operative with IRIS for 7 years and had allegedly perceived some RM500,000 in bribes paid in euros and US dollars.

MACC froze several of Hamdan, his family members’ accounts value some RM1 million.

Felda Investment Corporation hold a 25 per cent interest in IRIS.

MACC investigations executive Datuk Simi Abd Ghani reliable a arrests.

The suspects are approaching to be remanded during a Putrajaya magistrate’s justice today.

The arrests of a twin comes hardly 24 hours after MACC incarcerated another dual people for purported hurtful practices.

On Wednesday, a comparison partner operative trustworthy to a Public Works Department was hold for allegedly receiving bribes in propinquity to projects in Sik, Kedah. The 56-year-old think was picked adult from his home in Alor Setar.

Yesterday, MACC recovered RM1.1 million from his home.

A Federal partner coercion officer was picked adult on Wednesday after he was suspected to have supposed bribes from a rice whole-seller amounting to RM468,000. Investigators found RM10,113 in a protected deposition box in his bureau and another RM51,100 in a bonet of his car.

The 57-year-old think perceived bribes in light amounts from a whole-seller to obtain a Super Tempatan 15 per cent rice share from a Agricultural and Agro-based Ministry. He was yesterday remanded for 6 days.

Comments

comments