Do not use mosques to order people, Pahang Regent says

By   /  March 11, 2017  /  Comments Off on Do not use mosques to order people, Pahang Regent says

Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah pronounced that differences could be due to domestic disposition should not be brought to a mosque. Reuters picTengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah pronounced that differences could be due to domestic disposition should not be brought to a mosque. — Reuters picKUANTAN, Mar 4 — The Regent of Pahang, Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah called on Muslims not to spin a mosque into a place to order people only since of incompatible opinions. 

He pronounced that differences could be due to domestic disposition that should not be brought to a mosque as it was a place of ceremony and a pitch of a mass of Islam and togetherness of a nation. 

Tengku Abdullah combined that Muslims should always inform a mosques, as endorsed by Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob that a mosque should be used as a assembly place to serve rise a lives of Muslims. 

“I unequivocally wish that all parties do not spin a mosque into a place that order people.  

“It does not matter if there are elements of politics. If possible, we stay joined underneath one roof in a residence of God generally among a Malays,” pronounced Tengku Abdullah after officiating a Cengal Lempong Mosque in Balok here yesterday.

Also gracing a eventuality was Tengku Puan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.  

In further to a reciting Yasin, tahlil and prayers, a eventuality also distinguished a 31st marriage anniversary of Tengku Abdullah and Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah.  

In his speech, Tengku Abdullah also voiced his honour in saying efforts taken by a Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MUIP) and a Pahang Islamic Religious Department (JAIP) in a government of mosques and surau in a state. 

“It was amazing, generally with a construction of some-more than 600 mosques in a state that are entirely versed with several facilities.  

“The Sultan of Pahang, Sultan Ahmad Shah, has always given priority to bulletin associated to Islam and a Malays, however, during a same time, does not marginalise others,” he said. 

At a event, Tengku Abdullah also consented that a new mosque in Cengal Lampung, costing RM4 million, be named after him as Tengku Abdullah Alhaj Mosque. — Bernama

  March 11, 2017
  • By:
  March 11, 2017 @ 3:27 pm
  English News

