Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah pronounced that differences could be due to domestic disposition should not be brought to a mosque. — Reuters picKUANTAN, Mar 4 — The Regent of Pahang, Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah called on Muslims not to spin a mosque into a place to order people only since of incompatible opinions.

He pronounced that differences could be due to domestic disposition that should not be brought to a mosque as it was a place of ceremony and a pitch of a mass of Islam and togetherness of a nation.

Tengku Abdullah combined that Muslims should always inform a mosques, as endorsed by Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob that a mosque should be used as a assembly place to serve rise a lives of Muslims.

“I unequivocally wish that all parties do not spin a mosque into a place that order people.

“It does not matter if there are elements of politics. If possible, we stay joined underneath one roof in a residence of God generally among a Malays,” pronounced Tengku Abdullah after officiating a Cengal Lempong Mosque in Balok here yesterday.

Also gracing a eventuality was Tengku Puan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

In further to a reciting Yasin, tahlil and prayers, a eventuality also distinguished a 31st marriage anniversary of Tengku Abdullah and Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah.

In his speech, Tengku Abdullah also voiced his honour in saying efforts taken by a Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MUIP) and a Pahang Islamic Religious Department (JAIP) in a government of mosques and surau in a state.

“It was amazing, generally with a construction of some-more than 600 mosques in a state that are entirely versed with several facilities.

“The Sultan of Pahang, Sultan Ahmad Shah, has always given priority to bulletin associated to Islam and a Malays, however, during a same time, does not marginalise others,” he said.

At a event, Tengku Abdullah also consented that a new mosque in Cengal Lampung, costing RM4 million, be named after him as Tengku Abdullah Alhaj Mosque. — Bernama

Comments

comments