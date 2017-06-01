MACC executive Datuk Abdul Aziz Aban pronounced a 7 will be charged in 3 apart courts tomorrow. ― Picture by The Malay Mail imitation editionGEORGE TOWN, May 29 — Seven individuals, including 5 doctors, will be brought to justice tomorrow for allegedly utilizing a open use car (PSV) looseness renovation process.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) executive Datuk Abdul Aziz Aban pronounced a 7 will be charged in 3 apart courts tomorrow.

“Four will be charged during a George Town court, dual during a Butterworth justice and another during a Perak court,” he told reporters in a press discussion here today.

Another suspect, who is now receiving diagnosis overseas, will also be charged in a Butterworth justice when he returns, he added.

The 7 suspects to face charges tomorrow were from a Feb arrests of 7 doctors, a hospital partner and dual runners by MACC.

In a Feb arrest, a suspects were believed to have offering “express” medical check-ups to drivers who are renewing or requesting for a PSV licence.

The suspects allegedly authorized a mandatory PSV health screening applications for a drivers but conducting a compulsory full medical health checks.

The arrests were after MACC raided 7 clinics during opposite locations in Batu Ferringhi, Gelugor, Perai, Bukit Mertajam and Pekan Lama along with dual other private kiosks and premises.

