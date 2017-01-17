Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Domestic trade method seizes feign Apple-branded products value RM350,000

By   /  January 17, 2017  /  Comments Off on Domestic trade method seizes feign Apple-branded products value RM350,000

    Print       Email

The Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism has seized RM350,000 value of feign Apple-branded products in a special operation in Klang. Picture pleasantness of Facebook/Nforceteam KPDNKKThe Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism has seized RM350,000 value of feign ‘Apple-branded’ products in a special operation in Klang. — Picture pleasantness of Facebook/Nforceteam KPDNKKPUTRAJAYA, Jan 10 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism currently seized RM350,000 value of feign ‘Apple-branded’ products in a special operation in Klang, Selangor.

In a statement, a ministry’s coercion director, Mohd Roslan Mahayudin pronounced a 140 units of tawdry iPhones and 86 iPads seized were meant to be marketed online to business in a United States and United Kingdom.

“The raid involving 5 method coercion officers and dual member from a ‘Apple’ heading owners during a premises was done after 3 months of comprehension work.

“During a raid, 20 people were during a premises. We took statements from a people to support investigations,” he said.

Mohd Roslan pronounced a box was being investigated underneath Section 8 of a Trade Descriptions Act 2011 and a perpetrators face a excellent not surpassing RM10,000 for any object regulating a fake trade description, or seizure not surpassing 3 years, or both on conviction.

“For a second or successive offence, there is a excellent not surpassing RM20,000 for any object regulating a fake trade description, or seizure not surpassing 5 years, or both.

“The method will continue a team-work with a heading owners and other agencies in sequence to strengthen a rights of consumers and a industry,” he said. — Bernama

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 11 hours ago on January 17, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: January 17, 2017 @ 9:48 am
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

‘Look East’ process not about offered land to foreigners, Dr M tells sultan

Read More →