DAP’s Lim Kit Siang says reporters should not be used as ‘tools’ of domestic propaganda. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 ― Journalists should not be used as “tools” of domestic propaganda, DAP’s Lim Kit Siang pronounced currently after removing into a exhilarated evidence with a TV3 contributor during a press conference.

Following critique from press leisure organisation Gerakan Media Merdeka (Geramm) over Lim’s created rumpus with a publisher from a state-owned broadcaster, a DAP parliamentary leader, while acknowledging Geramm’s concerns, pronounced that a Opposition should not take any irritation by state-owned media “lying down”.

“I determine with Geramm, that ‘the media is not a enemy’. But in this age of information, he who controls a media, binds power; and in this case, a normal media is wholly tranquil by a administration of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak,” he pronounced in a statement.

“As such, it does not do for a antithesis to take a attacks and irritation by a Najib-controlled media, fibbing down,” he added.

The rumpus happened after a publisher reportedly asked Lim if his position on a Bumiputra Malaysia Finance (BMF) and Forex liaison would be opposite if former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was not Lim’s stream ally.

Lim pronounced that Geramm’s matter on a rumpus has non-stop adult an “avenue” to plead firmness in journalists, and also of reporters not being used as an apparatus or apparatus for “political propaganda”.

“Journalism is a dedicated avocation to defend truth, not a apparatus of a regime to continue lies and falsehoods, nor a domestic exercise to reticent down Malaysians in sequence to stay in power,” he added.

Lim also cited an essay created by late maestro publisher R. Nadeswaran, who wrote in to Geramm after a rumpus about his knowledge in a field.

In his article, Nadeswaran reminded reporters to mount adult to their bosses if questions that they are told to ask are “redundant”.

He also urged reporters to not simply “follow orders” (menurut perintah).

“The final line of Nadeswaran’s essay is many important, that a publisher is not a supervision menial and does not foolishly and blindly follow orders,” Lim said.

“Let Malaysia be means to move about change, with a Fourth Estate giveaway of domestic vigour and influence. Only afterwards can we safeguard that Malaysia can ever be good again,” he added.

