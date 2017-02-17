Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak good members of a assembly who wish to take selfies with him during a Gen Y programme during a Alor Setar Square in Alor Star. — Bernama picALOR STAR, Feb 12 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak currently reminded a people, generally a younger era not to be convinced by a honeyed promises of certain parties who usually wish power, though will eventually not keep their promises.

Using a truth of a Malay quote ‘Dengar Guruh Di Langit, Air Tempayan Dicurahkan’ definition to give adult what one has in expectation of something viewed improved as replacement, a primary apportion pronounced a promises done by these parties would not indispensably lead to improved gratification of a people.

“To strech a end (as a successful nation), we need to have smoothness in heading a country. We need to see who is able of bringing change in a country, not only wish something though reject what we already have,” he pronounced during a programme with a Gen Y during a Alor Setar Square, here.

Also benefaction was a primary minister’s mother and boss of a Welfare Association of Wives of Ministers and Deputy Ministers (Bakti) Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, and Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Basha Md Hanipah.

The primary apportion pronounced a stream care was committed to withdrawal behind a republic in most improved figure than was ‘inherited from a prior leadership’.

Citing a ‘Arab Spring’, he said, nonetheless a west deliberate it a vital change for a people, a fact was a series did not guarantee anything improved for them.

“Today, (the countries) concerned in a Arab Spring are in a state of chaos, a outrageous polite fight is still going, and so is domestic conflict,” he said.

Najib pronounced this showed that a remarkable change in regime by a series has never brought any good to a people.

“There are countries concerned in a Arab Spring now overdue hundreds of millions of USD to Petronas, since they can not means to compensate as they have no domestic fortitude or clever leadership,” he said.

Hence, he pronounced a people should continue to place their certainty in a stream supervision for a gratification and raise of a nation. — Bernama

