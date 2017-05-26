Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Don’t ‘knock down’ your possess country, Najib tells Malaysians

By   /  May 26, 2017  /  Comments Off on Don’t ‘knock down’ your possess country, Najib tells Malaysians

    Print       Email

Najib pronounced that as Malaysians, everybody should work together to make a republic stronger and even larger in a future. Reuters picNajib pronounced that as Malaysians, everybody should work together to make a republic stronger and even larger in a future. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, May 26 ― Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak currently reminded Malaysians that should quarrel for a republic and never ever hit it down.

He pronounced as Malaysians, everybody should also work together to make a republic stronger and even larger in a future.

“This is a country, we are innate here.  We are loyal Malaysians, we will quarrel for Malaysia.

“We should never ever hit down Malaysia, since we have a possibility to make it even stronger and even improved in future,” he pronounced when rising a National Transformation 2050 (TN50) trademark and a second proviso of a TN50 Dialogue here.

Also benefaction were Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar and Chief Secretary to a Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa. ― Bernama

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 5 hours ago on May 26, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 26, 2017 @ 7:25 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Ahmad Zahid: Govt’s education-for-all beginning not a domestic agenda

Read More →