Najib pronounced that as Malaysians, everybody should work together to make a republic stronger and even larger in a future. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, May 26 ― Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak currently reminded Malaysians that should quarrel for a republic and never ever hit it down.

He pronounced as Malaysians, everybody should also work together to make a republic stronger and even larger in a future.

“This is a country, we are innate here. We are loyal Malaysians, we will quarrel for Malaysia.

“We should never ever hit down Malaysia, since we have a possibility to make it even stronger and even improved in future,” he pronounced when rising a National Transformation 2050 (TN50) trademark and a second proviso of a TN50 Dialogue here.

Also benefaction were Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar and Chief Secretary to a Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa. ― Bernama

