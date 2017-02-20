Dr Subramaniam pronounced that so distant a method had not perceived any information on a debate autopsy on Jong-nam’s body. ― record pictureKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam pronounced currently a military and debate section should not be subjected to vigour in their review into a assassination of Kim Jong-nam, elder half-brother of North Korean personality Kim Jong-un, on Feb 13.

He pronounced a military and a debate section should be given a time and space to control their work given they were wakeful of their responsibility.

“They can’t be commanded by possibly a supervision or a press to do anything most faster than what they should do … it is their shortcoming to do this.

“In a end, a military are answerable. They need to make certain that they have got a answers and are assured about it,” he said.

Dr Subramaniam spoke to reporters when asked to criticism on a developments in a debate review into a murder of Jong-nam during a KL International Airport 2 (KLIA2).

Jong-nam was during LLIA2 during 8am on Feb 13 to house a moody to Macau an hour after when a lady unexpected lonesome his face with a cloth laced with what is believed to be poison.

He sought assistance during a patron use opposite during a airfield and was rushed to a Putrajaya Hospital though died on a way. He had come to Malaysia on Feb 6 and carried a pass temperament a name Kim Chol.

Police have so distant arrested 4 people — dual women, one temperament an Indonesian pass and a other a Vietnamese passport; a Malaysian and a North Korean — over a killing.

Dr Subramaniam pronounced that so distant a method had not perceived any information on a debate autopsy on Jong-nam’s body.

Over a week given a assassination of Jong-nam, internal and unfamiliar reporters and photographers have continued to accumulate in front of a Institute of Forensic Medicine during Kuala Lumpur Hospital for news on a autopsy.

As of 10am today, about 30 reporters and photographers were there, some of them even carrying camped overnight. Reporters and photographers are usually authorised to accumulate in front of a institute, and a area is closely rhythmical by a military and confidence guards.

Earlier, Dr Subramaniam launched a Cancerfly Employment Portal and CanBazaar Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) 2017 managed in team-work with a HKL Department of Radiotherapy and Oncology.

The www.cancerfly.com is a initial practice portal specifically to support cancer patients secure jobs by displaying their products or services for a public.

Portal owner Dr M. Sri Ganesh pronounced cancer patients could beget an income by promotion their products on a portal besides securing jobs that they could do part-time from their homes.

“We interest to employers in a open and private zone to offer empty positions to cancer patients given we find that many patients who have recovered are means to work again,” he said.

HKL executive Datuk Dr Zaininah Mohd Zain was also benefaction during a event. — Bernama

