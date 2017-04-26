Ahmad Zahid pronounced HIMSAK and a people of Kelantan contingency set aside their differences and combine for a consequence of changes that can move swell to Kelantan. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 23 ― Kelantan need 3 critical elements formed on intellectualism, spirituality and romantic proceed to welcome changes pronounced Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The 3 elements are critical to kindle a mass transformation that can beget a outrageous call that will accumulate movement to bear unconditional changes and tighten ranks with a people during a grassroots level.

“To kindle outrageous waves that can move about changes, there contingency be a change in a mindset of a people. Intelligence need to mix with tension and both contingency go along with a high turn of egghead proceed and upheld by a offset turn of spirituality,” he pronounced in his debate during ‘Malam Gelombang Merah Himpunan Siswazah Kelantan’ (HIMSAK) hold during Menara Berkembar Bank Rakyat, here tonight.

He therefore urged HIMSAK, as a non-governmental organization that binds prepared and associating people from Kelantan, to flog start a changes during a grassroots for a raise of Kelantan that has been underneath a order of a antithesis for a past 3 decades.

Ahmad Zahid pronounced HIMSAK and a people of Kelantan contingency set aside their differences and combine for a consequence of changes that can move swell to Kelantan.

The Deputy Prime Minister also praised HIMSAK for nutritious a position for 10 years and urged other states to follow their example.

Ahmad Zahid also announced a grant of RM500,000 to HIMSAK this year to lift out activities and programmes.

He also presented a Tokoh Anak Kelantan Terbilang HIMSAK 2017 endowment to Communications and Multimedia Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Dr Sharifah Zarah Syed Ahmad, Treasury Secretary-General Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah and Kumpulan Media Karangkraf Sdn Bhd handling executive Datuk Dr Hussamuddin Yaacub in and with HIMSAK’s 10th anniversary. ― Bernama

