KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 ― Mohd Faiz Subri winning Fifa’s Puskas Award 2016 has done Malaysia proud, pronounced Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He congratulated a Kedah-born footballer after he was announced as a leader of a prestigious endowment in Zurich, Switzerland yesterday (early Tuesday in Malaysia).

“Congratulations Faiz Subri on winning a Fifa PUSKAS Award 2016. Thank God, your tough work has paid off and brought excellence for Malaysia,” he pronounced in a Twitter feed.

The Malaysian footballer garnered 59.46 per cent of a votes to trill Brazil’s Johnath Marlone Azevedo da Silva (22.86 per cent of votes) and Venezuela’s lady actor Daniuska Rodriguez (10.01 per cent) to a award, initial won by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009.

Mohd Faiz was a designer of what has been described as a physics-defying swerving idea opposite Pahang in a Malaysian Super League compare on Feb 16, so fantastic that it catapulted him to general recognition.

The round was streamer towards one dilemma though finished adult deceptively in a other, withdrawal a Pahang goalkeeper ― and football fans ― dumbfounded.

Supporters from all walks of life also took amicable media by charge seconds after a proclamation to demonstrate their congratulations to Mohd Faiz.

They enclosed Minister in a Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan who pronounced that no volume of congratulatory wishes could demonstrate a nation’s honour of his achievement.

“Stay grounded, stay rooted,” he wrote in his Twitter account.

Deputy Minister in a Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Razali Ibrahim meanwhile, wrote in his Twitter comment “Tahniah Faiz (Congratulations Faiz). We salute you,”.

A Twitter user, @aiemiemyra pronounced that it was value it to wait in front of a radio to listen to Faiz’s speech.

Another Twitter user @jimmylajim hoped that Faiz’s feat could enthuse many immature Malaysian footballers in a destiny to bind general recognition. ― Bernama

