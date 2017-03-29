Ahmad Zahid pronounced a projects finished embody a Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) along a Sungai Buloh track to Semantan stretching 23 kilometres involving 12 stations. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 28 — The sovereign supervision has finished 82 per cent of a projects it affianced in a 13th General Election (GE13) with an allocation of RM72.26 billion as of Mar 15.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

It also involves joining a Light Rail Transit (LRT) line from Sri Petaling and Kelana Jaya to Putra Heights stretching 35.1km during a cost of RM9.54 billion.

He pronounced a other projects comprised a construction of 234,832 units of affordable homes, construction of 9 new schools (RM343.5 million) and refurbishing of 161 decayed schools in Sabah and Sarawak (RM37 million) and upgrading of haemodialysis comforts during 22 hospitals (RM5 million).

“Broadband entrance comforts national by providing 230,366 new internet ports during a cost of RM1.8 billion in further to a construction of 5 Urban Transformation Centres (UTCs) and 8 Rural Transformation Centres (RTCs) and a construction of 5,797 kilometres of paved farming roads during a cost of RM7.66 billion,” he pronounced in a matter here today.

Ahmad Zahid had progressing chaired a assembly of a National Committee of a Federal Government’s pledges in a categorical building of a Parliament. — Bernama

