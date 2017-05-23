Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says a clean-up will be carried out all a time and will not be seasonal. — Bernama picSHAH ALAM, May 19 ― The Home Ministry is to commence a consummate clean-up to absolved a agencies underneath a office of officers and staff concerned in crime, pronounced Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also a Home Minister, pronounced a clean-up would be carried out all a time and would not be seasonal.

“We contingency be on a warning since there are among us those who have bad traits, that can ‘spoil a barrel’.

“I do not wish such a conditions to occur in any coercion group underneath a Home Ministry and other ministries as well,” he pronounced during a press discussion after a assembly with a staff and students of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) here.

Ahmad Zahid was commenting on a arrests of several comparison military officers and crew on guess of carrying been concerned in a insurance income racket.

On a Royal Malaysia Police proclamation final Monday of a large-scale clean-up in a Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department during Bukit Aman following a arrests of 16 comparison officers suspected to be safeguarding syndicates, Ahmad Zahid pronounced a clean-up would be conducted in all military departments.

This was since there were also cases involving military officers from other departments, such as a 6 arrested in Melaka over a insurance income racket, he added.

On a Royal Malaysia Police proclamation final Monday of a large-scale clean-up in a Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department during Bukit Aman following a arrests of 16 comparison officers suspected to be safeguarding syndicates, Ahmad Zahid pronounced a clean-up would be conducted in all military departments.

This was since there were also cases involving military officers from other departments, such as a 6 arrested in Melaka over a insurance income racket, he added.

“We wish to control an altogether clean-up since what has allegedly happened in Melaka does not engage a Narcotics Department yet a Serious Crimes Division,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid pronounced he met a Melaka Chief Police Officer yesterday and pronounced to him that there was no need to strengthen anyone, even if they had allegedly been used or forced to dedicate a crime.

The 6 military officers have been remanded for 6 days from May 17 to support in a review into a collection of income to yield insurance to massage parlours and bootleg gambling dens in Melaka.

Ahmad Zahid pronounced a movement of these “rotten apples” had done a open keep a disastrous notice of a military even yet a inhabitant crime rate had dropped.

“The military have taken glorious measures to revoke a crime rate yet a open notice stays unvaried due to this problem – these decaying apples.

“As such, this matter contingency be addressed to redress a picture of a Royal Malaysia Police,” he said. — Bernama

