Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pronounced a rate of recidivists, or people who continued to dedicate crimes even after being held and punished, in a nation final year was during 8.59 per cent. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKLUANG, Mar 18 — Malaysia's bid in assisting convicts by reconstruction routine in prison, generally in shortening a rate of recidivists is recognized by a general community, pronounced Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“Although we are still not confident with this achievement, it is recognized by a general community.

“There are several grown countries where their recidivist rate are some-more than 50 per cent, definition convicts who left a jail after going by reconstruction and punishment continue to dedicate crimes after that, not in Malaysia, Alhamdulillah,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid pronounced efforts would continue to be done to serve revoke a recidivist rate by improving existent reconstruction modules.

He pronounced this when opening a National Prisons and Anti-Drug Day during a Simpang Renggam Prison nearby here today. — Bernama

