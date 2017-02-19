Loading...
DPM: Malaysia will lapse physique of N. Korean leader’s half-brother

February 19, 2017

Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says Malaysia will lapse a physique of a half-brother of North Koreas personality during Pyongyangs request. Bernama picDatuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says Malaysia will lapse a physique of a half-brother of North Korea’s personality during Pyongyang’s request. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 ― Malaysia will lapse a physique of a half-brother of North Korea’s personality during Pyongyang’s request, nonetheless there are “procedures to be followed”, a emissary primary apportion told reporters today.

Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reliable Pyongyang had done a ask when questioned by reporters following a assembly with informal business leaders, footage from a eventuality showed.

“We will promote a ask by any unfamiliar supervision nonetheless there are procedures to be followed. Our process is that we have to honour the shared family with any unfamiliar country,” he said. ― AFP

  Published: 6 hours ago on February 19, 2017
  February 19, 2017 @ 3:06 pm
  English News

