Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says Malaysia will lapse a physique of a half-brother of North Korea’s personality during Pyongyang’s request. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 ― Malaysia will lapse a physique of a half-brother of North Korea’s personality during Pyongyang’s request, nonetheless there are “procedures to be followed”, a emissary primary apportion told reporters today.

Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reliable Pyongyang had done a ask when questioned by reporters following a assembly with informal business leaders, footage from a eventuality showed.

“We will promote a ask by any unfamiliar supervision nonetheless there are procedures to be followed. Our process is that we have to honour the shared family with any unfamiliar country,” he said. ― AFP

Comments

comments