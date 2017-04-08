Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pronounced a label to be released by a PDRM was an alleviation to a existent arms book in identifying firearm looseness and assent owners. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Apr 6 — All firearm licensees and assent holders are compulsory to request for an arms label from 1 June, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He pronounced a label to be released by a Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) was an alleviation to a existent arms book in identifying firearm looseness and assent owners.

He pronounced a label contained several confidence facilities such as signature of a IGP, sketch of a owner, MyKad series of a owner, difficulty of a looseness or assent and information on a firearm.

“It is not usually for particular owners, though also confidence companies. It contingency be renewed yearly,” he told a media discussion after his ministry’s monthly entertainment here today.

He pronounced a label focus as stipulated underneath a Weapons Licensing Regulations (Amendment) 2016 and Weapons Regulations (Amendment of Second Schedule) could be finished during any district military domicile nationwide.

On either a arms label was introduced since of a box of blank firearms belonging to a Department of Volunteer Corps (Rela), he pronounced a requirement was designed dual years ago to reinstate a existent primer complement that did not have any confidence features.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim who also attended a media discussion pronounced a 26 blank shotguns belonging to Rela in Selama, Perak had already been recovered. He pronounced there had not been any new arrests to supplement to a benefaction 14 suspects including a Rela officer.

The shotguns were reported stolen from Rela Northern Region Training Centre in Sungai Petani, Kedah, final month.

The disappearance was rescued after a Firearms Licence Enforcement Unit, Inspector-General of Police Secretariat (Firearms Licence), Bukit Aman, conducted an investigation and audit. — Bernama

