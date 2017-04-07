Ahmad Zahid pronounced a arrests were finished between Jul 31, 2012 and Feb 22, 2017. — Picture by Yiswaree PalansamyKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 3 — A sum of 979 people were incarcerated underneath a Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) given roughly 5 years ago.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Home Minister, pronounced a arrests were finished between Jul 31, 2012 and Feb 22, 2017.

“This Act was enacted to yield for special measures with courtesy to confidence offences for a purpose of progressing confidence and open order, and with courtesy to other associated matters.

“This clearly shows that Sosma is a law that is procedural in form, while a associated offences are spelt out in a First Schedule of Sosma.”

Ahmad Zahid settled this in his created respond to Ahmad Baihaki Atiqullah (PAS-Kubang Kerian) who had asked on a series of detainees underneath a Act and a forms of offences committed.

In his created respond to Nurul Izzah Anwar (PKR-Lembah Pantai), Ahmad Zahid pronounced 43 foreigners faced movement underneath Sosma as they were suspected to be concerned with Daesh apprehension organisation elements in Malaysia.

He pronounced 8 people had been charged, namely 3 underneath a Penal Code, one underneath a National Registration Act and 4 underneath a Immigration Act.

He also remarkable that 27 people were deported, 5 were still underneath review while a other 3 had been released.

Ahmad Zahid pronounced so far, no deradicalisation programme had been conducted for foreigners who were underneath detention.

“Usually, deportation is finished on a execution of investigations,” he added. — Bernama

