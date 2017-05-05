Ahmad Zahid pronounced a tighten attribute between Putrajaya and Sabah contingency be fortified to safeguard that a benefaction supervision led by Barisan Nasional (BN) continued to be clever and stable. — Reuters pic SIPITANG, Apr 29 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pronounced currently that no one could hurt or mangle a bond between a supervision of Sabah and Putrajaya.

“Be they people or remarkable figures, their efforts would be fatuous unless willed by Allah Taala. Whether a supervision is centred in Putrajaya or Kota Kinabalu (KK), a linkage is really close. What a detriment it would be if people or remarkable total or domestic worms destroy this pleasing relationship.

“Rest assured, we wish to emphasize here, as a chairman who is aiding a Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak), that no one can mangle this bond that have prolonged been cemented between Putrajaya and KK,” he said.

He pronounced this while rising a ‘Sipitang International Gasing and Tamu Besar Festival (GATA) 2017’ here, today.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Yahya Hussin and Sarawak Resource Planning and Environment Minister II, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan were also present.

Nevertheless, Ahmad Zahid said, a tighten attribute between Putrajaya and Sabah contingency be fortified to safeguard that a benefaction supervision led by Barisan Nasional (BN) continued to be clever and stable.

He pronounced usually a clever and fast supervision could pledge wealth and good mercantile expansion for a people and a nation as a whole.

The country, he said, practised democracy and was open to differences of opinion though a disagreement contingency lead to a certain instruction differently it becomes a mortal bug that contingency be rejected.

According to him, if a thing is good, it contingency be maintained; for example, if a roof, building or wall of a residence is damaged, a building should not be demolished; a required thing to do is to only correct a shop-worn part.

Ahmad Zahid pronounced destroying a residence was easy though to reconstruct it would be a gargantuan task.

“A clever domestic powerful will yield insurance to a people since a masses need a best insurance from a best government,” Ahmad Zahid added.

He also reminded a people to learn from past mistakes and not make any preference while indignant or dismayed, as it had been proven in a past that decisions done in such resources were wrong. — Bernama

