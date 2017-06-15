Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi vocalization during Masjid Daerah Barat Daya, Balik Pulau, Penang, Jun 13, 2017. — Bernama picBALIK PULAU, Jun 13 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has systematic Penang military to go all out in combating gambling that is described as apropos some-more critical in a state.

He pronounced a police, as a confidence force that had full management to take movement opposite gambling, contingency entirely exterminate a incorrigible activity.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, wants those concerned in gambling activities, generally a kingpins to be arrested and charged in court.

“I sequence a state military arch from currently (to exterminate gambling). we do not wish any some-more reports of kingpins comprising a large towkays in Penang.

“Don’t worry, don’t be afraid. We during Bukit Aman, Home Ministry will be behind a military to give clever support (to exterminate gambling),” he pronounced in his debate during a Home Ministry’s ‘Instilling Ramadan’s Noble Values’ programme during a Southwest District Mosque, here, today.

Also benefaction were Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed, state military arch Datuk Chuah Ghee Lye and comparison officers from Bukit Aman and a state contingent.

Ahmad Zahid pronounced if a gambling activities were not entirely eradicated, it was feared that there would be masterminds financing domestic parties, generally in a ubiquitous election.

“This is not an accusation, though a fear over financing of domestic parties (through deduction from gambling activities.”

He pronounced he also did not wish rapist activities to be compared with race, such as Malays mostly being compared with drug abuse, Indians with gangsterism and a Chinese, with gambling.

“Gambling is a biggest problem in Penang and we fear a Chinese village competence turn victims of a gambling syndicates.

“This emanate is regardless of race; we sympathise with those who turn victims of gambling,” he said.

In this regard, Ahmad Zahid wants efforts to exterminate crime generally gambling to be used as a pivotal opening index (KPI) of a Penang police.

“So far, we am happy with Datuk Chuah’s work as a crime index has dropped,” he said.

Touching on politics in a state, a Umno vice-president pronounced he foresaw that a large change competence take place in a future.

“Hopefully, change can occur…something extreme can take place if we work harder,” he said. — Bernama

Comments

comments