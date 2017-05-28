Loading...
Dr M’s tips for longevity? No smoking or alcohol, and copiousness of reading

Dr Mahathir is 91-years old, and served as primary apportion for 22 years. Picture by Saw Siow FengDr Mahathir is 91-years old, and served as primary apportion for 22 years. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad currently common a “secrets” to his nearly-century aged existence.

Dr Mahathir is 91-years old, and served as primary apportion for 22 years.

Although he late in 2003, Dr Mahathir has remained active in politics, and is now also a authority of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

“Many people ask me how is it that we sojourn healthy.

“1. x smoke, 2. x splash alcohol, 3. stop eating before removing full, 4. always review books,” he wrote on Twitter, expected regulating a cranky as a pitch for “don’t”.

According to a Statistics Department in 2015, a normal lifespan in Malaysia was 74.8 years. 

