IPOH, Jan 22 — Two people were killed, including one who was totally charred in an collision involving 3 vehicles during a Km201.2 North-South Expressway nearby Bukit Merah final night.

Perak Investigation and Traffic Enforcement emissary arch DSP Mohd Mahiri Hussin pronounced a charred plant had nonetheless to be identified in a 8.35pm collision that occurred after a Gunung Semanggol RR stop.

He pronounced a other plant was identified as Mok Wai Kit, a salesman from Bukit Mertajam, Penang.

“The collision concerned a Scania lorry, Proton Persona automobile and Perodua Myvi car.

“Initial investigations suggested a north firm lorry skidded before crashing into a highway divider and strike a Persona and Myvi entrance from a antithesis direction,” he pronounced in a matter here today.

He said, in a accident, a motorist of a Myvi was burnt to genocide and Mok died during a stage while a lorry motorist was unhurt.

The box is being investigated underneath Section 41(1) of a Road Transport Act 1987, he said. — Bernama

Comments

comments