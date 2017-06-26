Loading...
Drugs value RM107.68m seized as during Jun 15, says Narcotics CID chief

Bukit Aman Narcotics CID executive Datuk Seri Mohd Mokhtar Mohd Shariff (left) display a parcel of drug seized by police, during Bukit Aman military headquarters, Jun 19, 2017. Bernama picBukit Aman Narcotics CID executive Datuk Seri Mohd Mokhtar Mohd Shariff (left) display a parcel of drug seized by police, during Bukit Aman military headquarters, Jun 19, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 19 — Police have incarcerated 86,015 people suspected to be concerned in drug trafficking syndicates with an estimated altogether seizure value RM107.68 million from Jan 1 to Jun 15 this year.

Bukit Aman Narcotics CID executive Datuk Seri Mohd Mokhtar Mohd Shariff pronounced from a total, 82,333 were locals while 3,682 were foreigners.

A sum of 46,386 of them were also tested certain for drugs, he said.

“They were not usually trafficking and estimate drugs, some were even versed with several forms of firearms,” he told a press discussion during Menara 2 in Bukit Aman here.

He pronounced military also confiscated several fake drugs, including 503.08 kg of syabu (methamphetamine) , 90.41 kg of ketamine, 2,640,854 of Eramine 5 pills, 773,635 yaba pills and 109183 enjoyment pills.

“ Traditional drugs seized comprised 791.29 kg of ganja and 253.47 kg of heroin,” he said.

Mohd Mokhtar pronounced military also seized properties valued during RM75.15 million and properties value RM2.35 million were also dispossessed from syndicates.

He pronounced military were also auxiliary with other general drug coercion agencies in a efforts to exterminate cranky limit bootlegging of drugs. — Bernama

