The EAIC listened from a declare that all a CCTV cameras during a Bandar Baru Klang military hire were usually dummies. — wiki picPUTRAJAYA, Jun 6 — None of a closed-circuit radio (CCTV) cameras during a Bandar Baru Klang military hire were functional, a Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) open conference was told today.

This was suggested by Bandar Baru Klang military arch ASP Harun Abu Bakar, who explained that a non-functional CCTVs were meant to deter a officers from hidden certain equipment from a station.

“When we was initial allocated as chief, we was sensitive that a CCTV is not means to record any movement.

“Only a few officers knew that a CCTV operates as a dummy. It was left there to shock uncontrolled officers from stealing, that happened before,” he said.

Harun also pronounced that a CCTVs were not a properties of a Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“The prior tenants of a building operated a gambling den. The CCTVs could have belonged to them instead,” he said.

The EAIC open conference currently was to examine a box of defunct S. Balamurugan, who died in control on Feb 7 after pang purported mixed beatings from officers trustworthy to a Bandar Baru Klang military station.

Balamurugan, K. Tamilarasan and 17-year-old youthful Ang Kian Kok were incarcerated during a Bandar Baru Klang military hire on Feb 6.

Previously, Tamilarasan and Ang have purported that a contingent suffered mixed beatings during a tiresome inquire event conducted by a police.

However, all a military officers benefaction during a inquire event have denied physically abusing them during a open conference today.

An examiner trustworthy to a Serious Crime Unit (D9), P. Vicknesswaran confirmed that he usually listened shrill noises entrance out from a inquire room on Feb 6.

“I went for a check during a inquire room after conference noises. we saw that they were usually responding from Inspector T. Mohaneswaran from D9.”

Harun also stressed that assault opposite inmates is not condoned during a military station.

“I will never concede assault opposite detainees in my station. In fact, if we had famous that D9 officers were present, we will not concede them to survey a trio.

“Interrogation can't occur in my station,” he said.

Yesterday, Tamilarasan told a open conference that he was beaten with a bamboo hang and an orange-coloured hose pipe, while Balamurugan had suffered steady slaps, kicks and punches by a military during a inquire session.

He quoted Mohaneswaran as revelation Balamurugan that “outside, you’re a head. But, inside, we am a head”.

