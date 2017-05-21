Counsel N. Surendran speaks to a family of S. Balamurugan during a High Court in Shah Alam Feb 15, 2017. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, May 16 — Two military officers abandoned a screams of 3 detainees who were being interrogated by their superiors out of fear of being insubordinate, a open conference was told today.

Lance corporals Muhamad Anuar Nyat and Mohamad Sabri Abu Bakar, told a Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) enquiry currently that they would have been reprimanded if they had checked on a suspects who were being interrogated by their superiors from a Serious Crime Unit (D9) section during a Klang Utara district military station.

The 3 suspects were defunct 44-year-old S. Balamurugan, an particular famous as “Tamilarasan” and 17-year-old youthful Ang Kian Kok.

“I was in another room circuitously doing documentation. Then we listened them screaming in pain… we didn’t wish to meddle and that’s since we didn’t check on them,” Mohamad Sabri told a conference today.

When asked by EAIC Chairman Datuk Yaacob Haji bin Sam either he did not check on a detainees out of honour for his seniors, Sabri simply nodded in agreement.

Yaacob also quizzed Anuar serve on a matter, that a latter concluded that he had no goal of checking on a screams of a detainees.

According to Sabri, a twin was scheming a military news on a detain of a 3 suspects in a apart room during that time.

“Our room was about a five-second travel from where a screams originated.”

Anuar told a exploration that Balamurugan wasn’t harmed after a inquire event with a D9 officers during a Bandar Baru Klang military station.

“Balamurugan was sitting in a watchful area with Tamilarasan. He was descending defunct and we did not see any injuries on him.”

Sabri told a conference that he knew Balamurugan had “heart problems” when a contingent was initial incarcerated during Jalan Batu Belah, Klang.

“So, he was uncuffed when we strech a Bandar Baru Klang military station. But we did not tell a inspectors that Balamurugan had heart problems.”

Meanwhile, Anuar and Sabri, who were also from a Motorcycle Patrol Unit (URB), certified they were uncertain of a customary handling procession (SOP) practised in their unit.

“I’m not sure… The SOP is not completed… we don’t consider a URB has a SOP,” Sabri said.

Sabri also certified that he didn’t jot down sum of a trio’s detain in his pocketbook, that was partial of a SOP.

The conference was told that there was a four-hour opening in Sabri’s pocketbook between 4pm and 8pm.

Sabri also remarkable that a contingent was arrested during approximately 6.45pm and was brought behind to a Klang Utara military hire during about 7pm.

“I didn’t follow a SOP since we did not jot down a sum of my actions in a slot book.”

Sabri also suggested that an Inspector from a Klang district military hire famous as “Vicknesswaran”, approached him and demanded to “take Ang for a follow-up”.

“At 8pm, he wrote in my pocketbook that he wants to follow adult on Ang.”

Balamurugan was arrested by a military on Feb 6 and found passed during a Klang Utara district military domicile on Feb 8.

The open conference is set to resume tomorrow with statements from a pathologists and debate scientists concerned in Balamurugan’s post-mortem.

The initial autopsy carried out during a Klang Hospital indicated Balamurugan had died of “heart problems”. However, a second autopsy reliable that his genocide was a outcome of “coronary artery illness with mixed blunt force injuries”.

