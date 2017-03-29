Datuk Yaacob Md Sam says a Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission is questioning a Thai detainee’s purported rape box during a apprehension centre in Malacca. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 22 ― The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) is questioning a Thai woman’s explain that an immigration officer raped her during a apprehension centre in Malacca.

EAIC authority Datuk Yaacob Md Sam pronounced a elect would check either there was bungle by immigration coercion officers, and for probable violations of customary handling procedures and a Immigration Department’s round on a government of detainees during a Machap Umboo immigration repository in Alor Gajah.

“Besides that, a EAIC will also leave it to a Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to control investigations on a rapist corruption of rape formed on a complainant’s military report.

“The EAIC views a complainant’s explain severely and will run an review that is transparent, but influence and but bias,” Yaacob pronounced in a statement.

Local daily New Straits Times reported currently a 32-year-old Thai masseuse’s explain that an immigration officer intimately assaulted her and forced her to perform verbal sex on him during a Machap Umboo immigration repository on Mar 8, after immigration officers raided a massage centre in Melaka Raya.

The daily quoted a victim’s sister who associated a explain to a press yesterday.

