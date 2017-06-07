EC receives notice on Nenggiri vacancy

Speaker of a Kelantan Legislative Assembly Datuk Abdullah Ya’kub display a minute from a Selangor bend of a Malaysian Insolvency Department, when dogmatic a Nenggiri chair vacant, during his bureau in Kota Bharu, Jun 4, 2017. — Bernama picKOTA BHARU, Jun 4 — The Election Commission has reliable that it has perceived a notice on a cavity of a Nenggiri state chair from a Kelantan State Assembly Speaker’s Office following a obligatory Datuk Mat Yusoff Abdul Ghani being unfit due to bankruptcy.

A orator for a EC’s Kelantan bend pronounced they would be notifying a EC domicile in Putrajaya on a development.

Speaker Datuk Abdullah Ya’kub pronounced a minute was palm delivered to a EC’s Kota Bharu bureau during 12.40pm currently (Sunday is a operative day in Kelantan).

“It is my avocation to surprise a Kelantan EC on a vacany,” he told Bernama.

The Selangor bend of a Insolvency Department had told a Kelantan State Assembly Speaker’s Office on a assemblyman’s broke standing around a minute on May 28. — Bernama

