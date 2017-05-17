Loading...
EC to accommodate Friday over Pujut state by-election

May 17, 2017

The chair fell empty after Dr Ting Tiong Choon (right) of DAP was unfit as a state representative on May 12 for allegedly carrying Australian citizenship. Picture by Sulok TawieThe chair fell empty after Dr Ting Tiong Choon (right) of DAP was unfit as a state representative on May 12 for allegedly carrying Australian citizenship. — Picture by Sulok TawiePUTRAJAYA, May 16 — The Election Commission will have a special public on Friday to plead a by-election for a Pujut state subdivision in Sarawak, pronounced EC authority Datuk Seri Mohd Hashim Abdullah.

He pronounced in a matter currently that a EC was strictly told of a empty chair by Sarawak State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar today.

The chair fell empty after Dr Ting Tiong Choon of DAP was unfit as a state representative on May 12 for allegedly carrying Australian citizenship.

A suit seeking his suspension was upheld by 70 assemblymen in a 82-seat assembly. Ten assemblymen against it. — Bernama

