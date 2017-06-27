Abdul Rahman pronounced a new economy indicator would be used to magnitude several macro and micro mercantile targets as underlined in a government’s agendas. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 20 ― The Department of Statistics Malaysia’s Economic Census Report 2016 would be a new benchmark to refurbish a mercantile structure and send a foundations for sum domestic product (GDP), use index and other applicable economy indicators.

Minister in a Prime Ministers Department, Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan, pronounced a new economy indicator would be used to magnitude several macro and micro mercantile targets as underlined in a government’s agendas.

“The census was critical to brand a country’s latest mercantile structure, state profiles, income components and industries heading a economy. It also identifies intensity new industries.

“The information would assistance a supervision delineate policies suitable to support those industries,” he said.

The content of his debate was review by Chief Statistician Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

Abdul Rahman pronounced Malaysia’s economy was on a right lane formed on all a indicators.

He referred to a 5.6 per cent GDP expansion available in a initial entertain 2017 opposite 4.5 per cent available in a same duration in a prior year.

The census news also suggested a inhabitant outlay to be RM2.5 trillion with 7 per cent expansion rate annually compared to RM1.7 trillion in 2010, he said.

Women’s impasse in business was on augmenting and in 2015 there were 187,264 companies purebred underneath women entrepreneurs compared to 127,422 in 2010. ― Bernama

