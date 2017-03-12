Loading...
ECRL plan to boost GDP of 3 East Coast states by 1.5pc

March 12, 2017

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 8 — The sum domestic product (GDP) of 3 East Coast states in Peninsular Malaysia is projected to grow by 1.5 per cent during a stream rate with a doing of a East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, pronounced Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.  

He pronounced a plan would change a mercantile landscapes of Terengganu, Kelantan and Pahang and spin them into trade hubs, tourism destinations and new investment focus.  

Najib pronounced a ECRL plan was critical to tighten a expansion opening between a easterly seashore and a west coast.

“ECRL is a ‘game changer’ that could coax aloft expansion rates for a easterly seashore states,” he pronounced in a opening debate of a event on ‘Public Inspection ECRL’ here today. — Bernama

  Published: 12 hours ago on March 12, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: March 12, 2017 @ 3:35 pm
  English News

