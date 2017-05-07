Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pronounced inhabitant preparation should be given priority irrespective of competition and religion. — Bernama record picHUTAN MELINTANG, May 6 — The Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pronounced inhabitant preparation is an critical matter and it should be given priority irrespective of competition and sacrament in a country.

He said, in a context of education, it should not be related to a doubt of competition or a geographical plcae of an individual.

“Besides religion, a parliamentary subdivision of Bagan Datuk was given priority on preparation from a past to a present.

“We wish to concentration on preparation as it is a best proceed to urge a amicable standing of a people regardless of their backgrounds,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament, was vocalization during a display of 50 full scholarships to Bagan Datuk youths contributed by Lim Kok Wing University.

About RM80,000 value of scholarships were offering to students comparison to bear programmes offering by a university during certificate, diploma and bachelor’s grade level.

He pronounced a people should set aside their differences and accept preparation as a proceed to urge their amicable status.

“I thanked a university founder, Tan Sri Lim Kok Wing for his full grant offer to students in Bagan Datuk.

“These opportunities were given to Malay, Chinese and Indian students in Bagan Datuk to enter a university,” he said.

He also urged village leaders of several races in a nation including non-governmental organisations to set aside their domestic differences to urge a amicable standing of a people around education. — Bernama

