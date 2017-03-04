Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid says a new sports propagandize for Kedah will fill a opening in a north. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKULIM, Mar 4 — The Education Ministry skeleton to set adult a sports propagandize in Kedah as partial of an bid to urge a peculiarity of sports as good as realize a bulletin of apropos a sports country.

Its apportion Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid pronounced now there are 5 inhabitant sports schools in a country, namely during Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur; in Johor, Terengganu, Pahang and Sabah.

“For a northern area, there is nothing yet, solely a state’s sports school. Hence, we devise to have a inhabitant sports schools in a northern area, and a devise is in Kedah,” he told reporters after rising a 2017 National Tennis Sports Development Programme during Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Taman Jelutong here today.

Mahdzir pronounced a due environment adult of a sports propagandize would not engage building of a new school.

It can be finished by upgrading an existent propagandize to a national-level sports school, he added.

However, he said, a method would into several aspects and weigh intensity schools for a due project.

Meanwhile, Mahdzir pronounced doing of a One Student One Sport programme showed enlivening progress.

“This follows a school-based comment that now also takes into comment co-curriculum and sports,” he added.

On a 2017 National Tennis Sports Development Programme, Mahdzir pronounced he hoped a programme, hold with a partnership of a ministry, Lawn tennis Association of Malaysia (LTAM) and a National Sports Council (NSC), would furnish some-more athletes to paint a nation during general meets. — Bernama

