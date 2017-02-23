JOHOR BARU, Feb 19 — The 8 teenagers harmed in a cycling collision in Jalan Lingkaran Dalam nearby a Mahmoodiah Muslim cemetrey here yesterday are still being treated during a Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA).

Johor Health and Environment Committee authority Datuk Ayub Rahmat pronounced dual of a patients were treated during a complete caring section (ICU) while 6 others were in fast condition in a ward.

“Up compartment now (9am), all 8 patients are still receiving treatment. Two are still in ICU with no changes while 6 others are in fast condition and watchful to bear surgery,” he pronounced in a matter here today.

Two teenagers still in ICU are Mohamed Shamizal Iqmal Abdullah, 16 and Muhd Nazri Mahmudi, 13.

Six others in a sentinel are Muhammad Fitri Muhammad Fatoni, 17, who postulated hip and physique injuries; Muhamad Farhan Che Mat, 16, (right leg fracture); Abdul Samad Abdul Kadir, 16, (left leg fracture); Muhammad Arif Salman, 15, (severe conduct injuries); Muhammad Zulfadli Yusri, 19, (right leg fracture) and Muhammad Arasshat Abdullah, 14,(right leg fracture).

Apart from a harmed victims, a 3am occurrence also claimed a lives of 8 teenagers when their bicycles were mowed down by a Nissan Almera car on a highway concerned.

Johor Bahru Selatan District Police arch ACP Sulaiman Salleh pronounced a organisation of 20 to 30 teen cyclists were believed to have blocked Jalan Lingkaran Dalam and other roads in a closeness before being ploughed by a lady driver.

He pronounced a 22-year-old motorist from Taman Pelangi was believed to have unsuccessful to avert from attack a organisation of teenagers. — Bernama

