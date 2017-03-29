A third comment in a worker’s Employees Provident Fund has been due by a Malaysian Employers Federation. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 25 — The Employment Insurance System (EIS) is directed during assisting workers who have mislaid their jobs to get financial assist and find new employment.

The complement would not be germane to those who stopped work voluntarily, pronounced Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) executive executive Datuk Shamsuddin Bardan.

“EIS will usually compensate assistance to workers who are laid off involuntarily for 6 months with an normal remuneration of a half-month salary,” he told Bernama here.

He was commenting on a proclamation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak on Mar 23 that a supervision had concluded to exercise EIS, involving 6.5 million internal workers in a private sector.

The primary apportion had pronounced that a new legislation was being drafted and would be tabled in Parliament in Jun and EIS was approaching to be implemented on Jan 1 subsequent year while remuneration of advantages would be means to be done by Jan 1, 2019.

Shamsuddin pronounced MEF had due that a third comment be combined in a worker’s Employees Provident Fund (EPF) as a saving intrigue for workers who were retrenched.

“For example, employer and workman any contributes one per cent of a compensate any month for 8 years whereby a volume in a comment would hold a month’s pay.

“If a workers’ services are consummated involuntarily, they can take out a assets in question. If they were not terminated, a assets can be assets for their retirement,” he explained.

He combined that a supervision contingency set aside a special account for this purpose, creation a advantage performed homogeneous to three-month compensate as suggested underneath EIS.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Trade Union Congress (MTUC) boss Abdul Halim Mansor pronounced a doing of EIS was seen as means to revoke a employers’ weight when a workman retrenchment predicament took place.

“A association might face a money imprisonment when a retrenchment or closure operation takes place, so an choice authorised sustenance is required to accommodate a direct of a workers,” he said.

Via EIS too, he said, a workers who had mislaid their jobs would also be sent for retraining or skills upgrading courses to boost their employability.

Comments

comments