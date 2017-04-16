EIS to be tabled in Parliament in June

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 13 ― The Employment Insurance System (EIS), that will impact some 6.5 million internal workers in a private sector, will be tabled in a Parliament in June, 2017.

Perkeso Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Datuk Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz, pronounced a rate of grant would be announced once a EIS Bills were authorized by a parliament.

Speaking during a lecture here today, Mohamed Azman said, among a system’s objectives were to yield income insurance and boost employability to those who mislaid their jobs.

It would also support pursuit search, pursuit matching, pursuit chain and worker’s mobility, while providing practice stabilisation, he said.

Last month, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced that a EIS was approaching to be enforced on Jan 1 subsequent year, while seductiveness payments would be done from Jan 1, 2019. ― Bernama

