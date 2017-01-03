File design of bullion bracelets inside a trinket store in Hong Kong. An aged lady was cheated of her bullion trinket currently by a gratification home imposter. — Reuters picBAGAN SERAI, Dec 30 ― An aged lady was cheated of RM30,000 by a male who claimed to be an worker of a gratification home here.

Kerian military arch Supt Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob pronounced a suspect, who is in his 50s, had come to her home in Tebuk Matau, Simpang Empat Semanggol nearby here during about 11am yesterday looking for someone whom he claimed had sought assistance from a home.

The 76-year-old woman, who happened to be a chairman who wanted to get assistance, had invited a think into her residence to get some-more information.

“The think asked a victim, who was wearing a lot of jewellery, to take them off to demeanour like a bad chairman and authorised for a assistance before he asked her to change her clothes.

“When she went out after changing her clothes, a think has fled with a jewellery,” he told a press discussion here today.

A news was after lodged by a woman, he added. ― Bernama

