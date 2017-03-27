Deputy Minister in a Prime Minister’s Department, Senator Datuk Asyraf Wadji Dusuki pronounced programmes that are formed on Islam contingency be given priority to a immature era to impede them from being concerned with disastrous culture. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPASIR PUTEH, Mar 24 — Entertainment formed on a Islamic judgment contingency be highlighted generally involving a farming community, pronounced Deputy Minister in a Prime Minister’s Department, Senator Datuk Asyraf Wadji Dusuki.

Asyraf Wajdi pronounced this was critical to shake out people who were well-behaved and inspected high morals.

“Programmes that are formed on Islam contingency be given priority to a immature era to impede them from being concerned with disastrous enlightenment such as indulging in crimes and drug abuse that destroy their future.

“Islam contingency be featured as a purpose indication so that a non-Muslim communities continue to honour us,” he told reporters after rising a Tok Bali 1Nelayan Carnival, here final night.

Twenty-four sovereign and state supervision agencies generally those relating to Islam worked together to organize a two-day programme that began on Wednesday. — Bernama

