PASIR PUTEH, Mar 24 — Entertainment formed on a Islamic judgment contingency be highlighted generally involving a farming community, pronounced Deputy Minister in a Prime Minister’s Department, Senator Datuk Asyraf Wadji Dusuki.
Asyraf Wajdi pronounced this was critical to shake out people who were well-behaved and inspected high morals.
“Programmes that are formed on Islam contingency be given priority to a immature era to impede them from being concerned with disastrous enlightenment such as indulging in crimes and drug abuse that destroy their future.
“Islam contingency be featured as a purpose indication so that a non-Muslim communities continue to honour us,” he told reporters after rising a Tok Bali 1Nelayan Carnival, here final night.
Twenty-four sovereign and state supervision agencies generally those relating to Islam worked together to organize a two-day programme that began on Wednesday. — Bernama