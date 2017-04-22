File design shows EPF arch executive officer, Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan vocalization during a media lecture on Annual Report 2015 in Kuala Lumpur May 3, 2016. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 20 — Despite a flighty universe economy, a Employees Provident Fund (EPF) currently announced a investment resources rose to RM731.11 billion final year, adult 6.8 per cent from 2015.

Annual contributions also increasing by 2.7 per cent to RM61.6 billion opposite sum annual withdrawals of RM46.8 billion, ensuing in a net influx of RM14.8 billion.

“2016 saw us handling on a behind of a duration of low tellurian growth, during a same time navigating between changes in financial policies in vital economies, a unemployment in wanton oil price, diseased ringgit and lifeless corporate earnings,” EPF arch executive Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan told a news conference.

Citing events such as a Brexit and a US presidential election, Shahril pronounced it was an feat that EPF was means to boost a profit-realisation activities and offer a dividends it did during a finish of final year.

Comparing 2016 to 2015, he pronounced there was also a spike in authorized withdrawals from a imperative retirement assets fund.

“Many withdrew from EPF to compensate off their PTPTN investigate loans as they were removing blacklisted,” he said.

EPF formerly announced a 5.7-per cent division for 2016, that amounts to RM37 billion in payouts to a some-more than 14 million members.

